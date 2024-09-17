Quest Partners LLC Invests $113,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,488,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after buying an additional 285,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,542,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and sold 4,281 shares valued at $105,494. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

