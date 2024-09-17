Quest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Quest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in EnerSys by 2,444.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.4 %

ENS stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

