Quest Partners LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,010 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,504,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

