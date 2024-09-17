Quest Partners LLC Sells 34,724 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,724 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CWEN opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 253.03%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

