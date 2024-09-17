Quest Partners LLC Sells 8,999 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

