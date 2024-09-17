Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 37.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in York Water by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in York Water in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in York Water by 6.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

York Water Trading Up 0.6 %

York Water stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $564.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.64.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

York Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.