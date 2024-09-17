R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731,337 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 324,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $46,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -177.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Stephens downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

