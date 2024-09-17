Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 600 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $113.79.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.