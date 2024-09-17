Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

