Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,227,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

