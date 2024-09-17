Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

