Rathbones Group PLC Buys 2,209 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,209 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 716,890 shares during the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,056,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 767,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.