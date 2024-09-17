Rathbones Group PLC Buys 239 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,999,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,422,000.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

