Rathbones Group PLC Buys 554 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,614,000 after purchasing an additional 203,509 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $362.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $364.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.66.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.85.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

