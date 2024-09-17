Rathbones Group PLC Buys 9,865 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after acquiring an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

