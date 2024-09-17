Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 61,759 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,142,000. Plustick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 128.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INOD. StockNews.com downgraded Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Innodata Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.67 and a beta of 2.32. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.