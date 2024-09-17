Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IGSB stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.