Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

