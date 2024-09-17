Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.