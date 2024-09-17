Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $54,529.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,107 shares of company stock worth $446,288. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.40. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

