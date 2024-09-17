Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion and a PE ratio of 148.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.79.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

