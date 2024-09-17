Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

