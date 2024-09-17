Rathbones Group PLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 61,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $210,286.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,707,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

