Rathbones Group PLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 237.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,543,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 442,197 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,371,000 after acquiring an additional 673,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,170,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,463,000 after purchasing an additional 464,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 42.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,642,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

