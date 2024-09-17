Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.