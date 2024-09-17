Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $85.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

