Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,914,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 688,987 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,286,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $13,829,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,321,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.