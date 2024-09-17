Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WPM opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.