Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

