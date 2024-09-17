Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XSD stock opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.88. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $273.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

