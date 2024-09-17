Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 104 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,311,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Markel Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Markel Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,574.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,565.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,551.23.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

