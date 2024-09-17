Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CAE by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 657,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

CAE stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

