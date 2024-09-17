Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 373 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at $44,426,030.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,426,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.