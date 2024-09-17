Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average of $178.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.