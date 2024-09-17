Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $113,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.