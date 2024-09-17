Rathbones Group PLC Sells 165 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after buying an additional 80,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,609,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $127.32 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

