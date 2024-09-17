Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,942 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

