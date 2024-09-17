Rathbones Group PLC Sells 6,015 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 223,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,940,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $614.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

