Rathbones Group PLC Sells 9,860 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

