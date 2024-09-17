Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,960,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157,442 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.