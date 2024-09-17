Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE:RC opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 94.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

