REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of REGENXBIO worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $136,451.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $152,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $115,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $875,634 over the last 90 days. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

