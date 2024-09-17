Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kroger (KR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kroger (NYSE: KR):

9/16/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2024 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

KR stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,653,000 after buying an additional 214,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,591,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,562,000 after acquiring an additional 723,771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kroger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,759,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,456,000 after buying an additional 917,923 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,381,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,811 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

