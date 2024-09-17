Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.08. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

