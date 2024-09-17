Reviewing Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amprius Technologies and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 1 6 1 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 843.91%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than TNR Technical.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -327.05% -64.85% -39.47% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and TNR Technical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $12.16 million 7.68 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -2.01 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

