RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $338.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.54.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $329.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.73. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $354.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RH by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

