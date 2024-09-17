RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $375.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 326,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 733,617 shares.The stock last traded at $333.05 and had previously closed at $321.87.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Insider Transactions at RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RH by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.34 and its 200 day moving average is $266.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.