Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,236 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Expro Group were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,356,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $2,943,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 129.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 404,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 194,646 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expro Group news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

