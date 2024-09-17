Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,075 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Triumph Group worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 300,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 187,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Group Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Group
Triumph Group Profile
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.