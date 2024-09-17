Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,387 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,825,000 after buying an additional 486,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 144,058 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

